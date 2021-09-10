September 10, 2021

We’re kicking off SciFri’s Charismatic Creature Carnival! First up: Mantis shrimp vs. the Hellbender salamander. Plus, does brain inflammation cause Alzheimer’s Disease? And disability advocates feel let down by California’s pandemic response—and are fighting for more equal treatment.

An Aquatic Charismatic Creature Showdown: Mantis Shrimp vs. Hellbender

Getting wet and wild with our first week of the Charismatic Creature Carnival.

