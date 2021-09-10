September 10, 2021

featured segment
An Aquatic Charismatic Creature Showdown: Mantis Shrimp vs. Hellbender
Getting wet and wild with our first week of the Charismatic Creature Carnival.
11:26
New Policies Emerge In The Wake Of Climate-Connected Disasters
With fires still burning in the west and gulf states still recovering from Ida, President Biden unveils an expanded solar energy policy.
14:21
Is Inflammation In The Brain Causing Alzheimer’s Disease?
Scientists once thought inflammation as a symptom of Alzheimers. But it might actually be the driver of the disease.
2:57
The World According To Sound: Ultrasonics
The podcast ‘World According To Sound’ invites you to throw on headphones and imagine yourself as a katydid on the floor of Panama’s forests.
16:08
How COVID-19 Reveals Existing Biases Against The Disability Community
Disability advocates feel let down by California’s pandemic response—and are fighting for more equal treatment.
12:08
To Breed An Oyster
As climate change shifts ocean chemistry, persuading oysters to breed helps scientists understand how they may be impacted.
17:19
Talking Through The Tangled Terms Of Climate Change
A new report finds that the words and phrases scientists use to talk about the climate crisis are frequently misunderstood.
16:53
