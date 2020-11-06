 11/06/2020

What Will The Pandemic Look Like During The Winter?

17:35 minutes

a line graph of covid infections since march, showing two increasingly larger waves
Trends in number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. reported to the CDC, from March to November. Credit: CDC

This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

It’s been almost a year since officials in China announced the spread of a mysterious pneumonia, and identified the first COVID-19 patients. On January 21, the first U.S. COVID-19 case was confirmed in Washington State. And new record highs for cases were set this week. 

Since March, just about every country in the world has tried to get a handle on the pandemic using different interventions. Infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm and physician Abraar Karan discuss what pandemic planning might look like heading into the winter and during the second year of the virus. 

Segment Guests

Michael Osterholm

Michael Osterholm is Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Abraar Karan

Abraar Karan is a physician at Harvard Medical School and Brigham And Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

Segment Transcript

