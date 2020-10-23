Why COVID Dreams Are Weirder Than Normal

Standing in a crowded room and realizing nobody is wearing a mask. A family dog that has passed away protectively guarding grandkids. Having a pleasant get-together with someone you haven’t thought of in years, then suddenly realizing everyone is a little too close, and a little too sick.

Do any of these instances sound familiar? A few weeks ago, we asked Science Friday listeners if their dreams have changed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. We heard from many listeners who said yes, their dreams have become more vivid, with elements of the pandemic included.

What You Said: Have Your Dreams Changed Since The Pandemic Started?

Transcript: This is Tyler in Atlanta, Georgia. Since the pandemic began, I have been dreaming a lot more, and been dreaming about people and places I haven’t thought about in years. Like, not since childhood. But the biggest change is starting in April, my dreams started having sound in them. And previous to this, I never had any sound in any of my dreams. Like, I’m not talking to people in them or anything, but I do have people talking to me and hear other sounds in the dreams now. And as the pandemics going on, my dreams have started getting back to what they used to be. But it’s still not quite normal.



I have had a number of dreams where I am in a social setting or someone’s home or something like that, and suddenly realize that no one is wearing masks, and they’re not maintaining social distance. And I wake up feeling very anxious and unsettled after that.



I have recently started having nightmares, where I’m in a crowded room. And I am usually at a school gathering or some kind of convention where there’s lots of vendors, and there’s hundreds of people. And at first, I’m totally unbeknownst that I’m in a pandemic, and that everything’s fine. And then a few minutes into the dream where I’m in this crowded room, I notice that every single person is not wearing a mask and I begin to panic. And it’s just as terrifying as the nightmares in college where I thought I had signed up for a college course. And I forgot I signed up for it, and I showed up for the day of the exam. So, it is very panic stricken and kind of funny at the same time.

A change in dreams due to a crisis is very common, says Deirdre Barrett, a dream researcher and assistant professor of psychology at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. When we’re in a dream state, the brain is processing the same things we think about during the day. But when we’re asleep, the parts of our brain that handle logic and speech are damped down. The parts that handle visuals, however, are ramped up.

Barrett has been collecting dreams from people all over the world since the start of the pandemic. She says common dream themes range from actually getting the virus, natural disasters and bug attacks. Healthcare workers have regularly reported the highest level of stressful COVID-19 dreams, according to her data.

“The typical dream from the healthcare workers is really a full-on nightmare,” Barrett says. “Just as bad as you’d see in war zones.”

Barrett joins SciFri producer Kathleen Davis to talk about her research into crisis dreams, and what people can do if they want to experience stressful dreams less often.

Participate In Barrett’s Dream Research

Have you had a memorable or disturbing dream during the pandemic? Recount your experience in Barrett’s online survey for her research. She’s received more than a thousand responses to date.

Take the survey

