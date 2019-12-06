 12/06/2019

The Parker Solar Probe Gives Us A New Glimpse Of The Sun

an animation of the sun with flowing streams coming off it
Parker Solar Probe observed switchbacks—traveling disturbances in the solar wind that caused the magnetic field to bend back on itself—an as-yet unexplained phenomenon that might help scientists uncover more information about how the solar wind is accelerated from the sun. Credits: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Conceptual Image Lab/Adriana Manrique Gutierrez

In August 2018, NASA sent the Parker Solar Probe off on its anticipated seven-year-long mission to study the sun. Already, it has completed three of its 24 scheduled orbits, and data from two of those orbits are already telling us things we didn’t know about the star at the center of our solar system. The probe has collected information on the factors that influence the speed of solar wind, the amount of dust in the sun’s bubble-like region—the heliosphere—and also where scientists’ models were wrong. 

David McComas, professor of astrophysical sciences at Princeton University and principal investigator of the integrated science investigation of the sun, breaks down the very first data collected from the Parker Solar Probe mission. (See a video below featuring McComas and the instruments on the probe.) He’s joined by Aleida Higginson, Parker Solar Probe deputy project scientist for science operations, who will update us on the mission that’s giving us an unprecedented look at our sun.

a rendering of the sun, visualizing a space immediately around the sun that is dust free
An illustration of cosmic dust scattered throughout our solar system—which begin to thin out close to the sun, supporting the idea of a long-theorized dust-free zone near the sun. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Scott Wiessinger
white streams and lines jet and glisten in the left side of the image
The Wide-field Imager for Solar Probe (WISPR) image on NASA’s Parker Solar Probe captured imagery of the constant outflow of material from the sun during its close approach to the sun in April 2019. Credit: NASA/NRL/APL
an image of emissions coming off the sun
Data from WISPR instrument on board Parker Solar Probe captured during the spacecraft’s first solar encounter in November 2018. Credit: NASA/Naval Research Laboratory/Parker Solar Probe

Segment Guests

David McComas

David McComas is Principal investigator of the Integrated Science Investigation of the Sun project, and a professor of Astrophysical Sciences at Princeton University.

Aleida Higginson

Aleida Higginson is the Parker Solar Probe Deputy Project Scientist for Science Operations at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab in Laurel, Maryland.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is an associate producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

