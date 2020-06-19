 06/19/2020

PG&E Guilty Plea Sets A Precedent For Climate Change Culpability

12:12 minutes

a man stand amid rubble of a scorched house
A resident stands at the remains of his fireplace within his decimated home in Paradise, California on December 17, 2018 after the Camp Fire. Credit: Staff Sgt. Taylor A. Workman/U.S. Air Force

In 2018, the devastating Camp Fire wildfire swept through northern California, killing 84 people. Utility giant Pacific Gas & Electric, or PG&E, was deemed to be responsible for the spark that caused the fire. This week, the company pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the deaths, marking the first case of its kind. The decision sets a precedent for future legal battles over holding companies accountable for climate change, and how that burden should be split.

Vox staff writer Umair Irfan joins Ira to talk about the PG&E case, plus more on why a second round of COVID-19 lockdowns might not work as well as the first shelter in place orders.

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Umair Irfan

Umair Irfan is a staff writer for Vox, based in Washington, DC.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is an assistant producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

Explore More

Anthony Fauci Gives Advice On How To Reopen The United States

From second waves to vaccines, "America’s doctor" gives advice on how the country should reopen after COVID-19.

Read More

To Fight Wildfires, Look To The City

Implementing urban fire codes in rural areas might help save lives.

Read More