How Scientists Unravel The Mysteries Of The Placenta
Here’s a fun fact for your next virtual trivia night: What’s the only organ that we can grow temporarily, and discard after it’s been used? The answer: the placenta.
It may be a disposable organ, but scientists have a tricky time studying it: You can’t poke at it, sample it, or pull it out to see how it works while it’s doing its job of growing a human baby.
In an effort to understand how this squishy, purplish, pancake-shaped organ performs some of its most important functions, researchers have had to turn to creative techniques. Ann-Charlotte Iverson, professor at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Nicholas Heaton, assistant professor at Duke University, join Science Friday to discuss how the placenta protects a fetus from viral infection and inflammation, and what happens when something goes wrong.
Ann-Charlotte Iversen is a professor at Norwegian University of Science and Technology and the Center for Molecular Inflammation Research. She’s based in Trondheim, Norway.
Nicholas Heaton is an assistant professor in the Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.
