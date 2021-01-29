January 29, 2021

President Biden’s COVID-19 relief effort aims to administer 100 million vaccinations in 100 days. Plus, researchers are using bone records to piece together new insights into medieval life. And the placenta is the only organ that can be grown temporarily and then discarded—but it’s hard to study while it’s doing its job.

Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19 Vaccines

SciFri listeners called with questions ranging from how antibodies work to who should get jabbed. A microbiologist provides the answers.

