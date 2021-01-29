January 29, 2021

featured segment
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19 Vaccines
SciFri listeners called with questions ranging from how antibodies work to who should get jabbed. A microbiologist provides the answers.
11:48
A New President, A New Climate Policy
In his first week in office, President Biden took multiple actions to address the climate crisis.
17:19
How Scientists Unravel The Mysteries Of The Placenta
The placenta is the only organ that can be grown temporarily and then discarded—but it’s hard to study while it’s doing its job.
12:07
A Skeletal Record Of Medieval England Society
Scientists are uncovering clues about medieval life from the bones of ordinary people.
23:44
Deploying President Biden’s ‘Wartime’ COVID-19 Plan
President Biden’s national COVID-19 relief effort aims to administer 100 million vaccinations in 100 days.
9:32
Lack Of Enforcement Threatens The Endangered Species Act
Land development is threatening the Florida panther—just one endangered species impacted by money and politics.
17:17
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19 Vaccines
SciFri listeners called with questions ranging from how antibodies work to who should get jabbed. A microbiologist provides the answers.