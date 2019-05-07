Planning Your Science Travel Itinerary

Summer is here—and that means it’s time for a road trip! Dylan Thuras and Ella Morton, co-authors of Atlas Obscura: An Explorer’s Guide to the Hidden Wonders of the World, join Ira to share some suggestions for sciencey things to see and do around the country, from unusual museum exhibits to outstanding natural wonders.

Plus, we asked you for YOUR travel ideas—and did you deliver! We’ll share tourist tips from some regular Science Friday guests, and highlight some of your many suggestions.

Hello yes if a science-loving person came to visit you, what would you suggest they go see? Please tell me about all the cool sciency / science adjacent / techy / amazing natural wonders near you. For an upcoming @scifri thing. (please RT) — Charles Bergquist (@cbquist) June 19, 2019

Here in Maine, I’d take them to see the glacial features in Acadia National Park, like sea cliffs and sea caves that are now above sea level, or giant erratic boulders balanced on mountaintops. — Dr. Jacquelyn Gill (@JacquelynGill) June 19, 2019

I try to pick things physically close to why they’re in Vancouver. At UBC? Visit the blue whale skeleton at @beatymuseum (More time? cross the walkway to the jellyroll landslide at @PMEUBC then stroll down to particle accelerator @TRIUMFLab) — Mika McKinnon (@mikamckinnon) June 19, 2019

In Boston the glass flower exhibit at @HarvardMuseum – a mix of science, history, and art. pic.twitter.com/btda8Czko5 — Michael Tlusty (@TlustyM) June 20, 2019

Here in Arizona, check out:

☄️ @MeteorCraterAZ

☀️ @SESEASU‘s impressive meteorite collection, live planetarium shows, & mission operations facilities

🔭 University of Arizona’s telescope mirror facility

⭐️ @LowellObs

✈️ The “Aircraft Boneyard” near Tucson

🚀 Titan Missile Museum — Dr. Tanya Harrison (@tanyaofmars) June 19, 2019

The redwoods (if they’re into trees), a visit to the @exploratorium, @calacademy, @SLAClab and Tomales Bay. — Danielle Venton (@DanielleVenton) June 19, 2019

#Tidepools on both ends of Monterey Bay (I can show you). Redwood forests & banana slugs in Santa Cruz. @MBARI (super cool stuff) isn’t open to the public, but the @MontereyAq is! Fossils on local beaches. Blue whale skeleton at Seymour Center in Santa Cruz. — Dr. Allison Gong (@ProfAlGong) June 20, 2019

I’ve been visiting scientist friends in Oxford, Cambridge, London in England & Glasgow, Scotland for a week.

I always squeeze in some science tourism:@OBGHA @morethanadodo@CUBotanicGarden

I was nearby, but didn’t have time to visit @kewgardens & @gsc1#scicomm #urbanecology pic.twitter.com/ecImi8BGf1 — Dawn Bazely (@dawnbazely) June 20, 2019

In Cincinnati, you have to check out the @CincyMuseum – 4 museums under a gorgeous Art Deco half dome. Our @CinObservatory also has the oldest public telescope in the country and fun, nerdy Late Night Date Nights. Trammel Fossil Park is free and fun, and I love our @greatparks ! — Jenny Garwood (@luckeyfrog) June 19, 2019

In the UP of Michigan, the geology of @IsleRoyaleNatl the @KeweenawCVB led to a history of mining actively preserved by @KeweenawNPS – amazing place for geology, ecology lovers and history buffs! Always take visitors to Quincy Mine and the Mineral Museum @michigantech — Dr. Amy Marcarelli (@AmyMarcarelli) June 19, 2019

Spoiled in Gainesville. @FloridaMuseum, hit the @UF observatory, @cademuseum go to Devil’s Millhopper State Park for stairway to geologic sink, head to Paynes Prairie State Park to see gators, visit some beautiful nearby springs, and see the bats on campus and @BatConservancy — Kirsten Hechtbender (@HellbenderHecht) June 19, 2019

In the Los Angeles area, I highly recommend @alfmuseum (I am curator there) — it’s a major paleontology museum on a high school campus (with some very cool fossils found by many of the students over the years–everything from baby dinosaurs to extinct rhinos)! pic.twitter.com/AlxDusblJK — Andy Farke (@AndyFarke) June 19, 2019

If you wind up in Seattle and want a nice dose of nature in the city, visit the @burkemuseum where you’ll find the largest fish collection in N. America (just wrote a story about a new book that relied on the collection: https://t.co/msxwz80oDM ) — Hannah Weinberger (@Weinbergrrrrr) June 19, 2019

The channeled scablands in Eastern WA, Neskowin ghost forest on Oregon coast (cataclysmic geology shot and chaser!) — Deirdre Lockwood (@deirdrelockwood) June 19, 2019

Oooh! The Columbia River Gorge near Portland, OR, and the Bonneville Dam and fish ladders. SO many volcanoes (Mt. St. Helens!) Also, the Hanford nuclear site is just upriver in WA. — Dr. Kiki Sanford (@drkiki) June 19, 2019

In Portland, OR I would show off @OMSI, World Forestry Center, Hoyt Arboretum, Rose Garden, Japanese and Chinese Gardens, Columbia River Gorge, Forest Park, Mt. Hood, Silver Falls, @TheOregonGarden, @WAAAMUSEUM, @EvergreenMuseum, and @Powells too. — D Paul Angel (@D_PaulAngel) June 19, 2019

Not many folks visit the Olympic Peninsula, across the Puget Sound from where I grew up, but it’s got some pretty cool stuff. There’s a temperate rainforest https://t.co/iA80Z3DE1r & the Makah Cultural Center, 1 of the 1st tribe-run anthropology museums https://t.co/oXAuEcTa6r — Francie Diep (@franciediep) June 19, 2019

The largest dam-removal project in US, the Elwha river, is a giant science experiment in progress. Story has indigenous rights, endangered salmon, and public policy change. https://t.co/4eB8pGlwMS #elwha #damremoval — Sally James (@jamesian) June 20, 2019

In Adelaide, Australia – a North Terrace stroll, stopping at the Museum of Economic Botany @BotGardensSA, @SAMuseum and MOD @modatunisa. And if there’s time to explore more widely, a visit to Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre. — Johanna Kohler (@compelling_copy) June 20, 2019

70 miles west of Macon, Ga. A small cluster of low mountains on the Flint River. Come for the endemic lilies in the river, the shoal bass (catch them on flies like trout), and the valleys where mountain laurel from the Blue Ridge mingles with longleaf pine of the coastal plain. — Grant Blankenship (@Grant_Blank_) June 20, 2019

In Western Massachusetts? I would take you to Montague Plains, a globally rare inland sandplain ecosystem. Not as well known as Albany Pine Bush, as we don’t have the dedicated funding for interpretation that APB has but amazing biodiversity! And great wild blueberries! — Brian Holt Hawthorne (@brianhhawthorne) June 19, 2019

Plenty to see at @Arktikumlapland @Arctic_Centre just 5 miles from the Arctic Circle. Nightless nights right now, lots of wildlife nearby and auriras in winter. And of course all of the nature of @OurLapland. pic.twitter.com/0ehrRVWRag — Stefan Kirchner (@ArcticLawyer) June 19, 2019

for new york visitors looking for nature, i think the jamaica bay wildlife refuge is a must, as is seeing the fordham gneiss in inwood hill park. breezy point is awesome in the winters when seals hang out on the beach. i’m also dying to go to the meadowlands — ryan (@RyanFMandelbaum) June 19, 2019

DC– the Smithsonians (including Hirshhorn and Renwick, who often have techie displays, and Postal Museum which even has the first mail postmarked in space), ArtechHouse, the Einstein statue, Library of Congress exhibits and events, Rock Creek Park planetarium — Therese Jones (@theresejones0) June 19, 2019

Dinosaur Ridge in Morrison, CO! Dino tracks minutes outside of Denver. — Stephanie Pappas (@sipappas) June 19, 2019

-The largest mammoth skeleton on display anywhere in the world @UNLincoln‘s Morrill Hall

-Some of the world’s last unplowed tallgrass prairie at Nine-Mile Prairie.

-Ashfall fossil beds, full of rhinoceros, horse, and camel fossils

-Prairie chickens dancing in the NE sandhills — Lyndsie Wszola (@LWszola) June 19, 2019

In San Diego – Fleet Science Center (the museum, but also “Two Scientists Walk into a Bar” night at local microbreweries), White Labs brewing yeast tour, Birch Aquarium, Living Coast Discovery Center, tide pools in Point Loma, Palomar Observatory (about 1.5 hours away) — Heather Buschman (@HeatherBuschman) June 20, 2019

Near me, @CincyMuseum and Krohn Conservatory are top on the list. For other nature science, any of the numerous parks and the Cincinnati Nature Center. COSI is always a good visit. — Philip Boes (@tispip) June 19, 2019

I live in a very small town in Montana but we’re home to NIAID’s Rocky Mountain Lab where scientists study all kinds of infectious diseases, including Ebola. They give free tours! — Rebecca 🐾 April (@beckoftheyukon) June 19, 2019

The National Museum of the United States Air Force, Dayton, Ohio. @AFmuseum

Check out the research & development hangar. When I give Museum tours for @AFResearchLab, I start with the early wind tunnels in their #WWI gallery & go all the way to spaceflight. S&T enabled every era — Kevin Rusnak (@aerohistorian) June 20, 2019

Not the most outwardly pretty, but the electronics nerd in me loved the National Electronics Museum near Annapolis MD. Also NASA Wallops visitor center in Chincoteague, VA. — Lauren McCabe (@SWBInano) June 20, 2019

There’s for example the Mensch & Natur museum in Munich, where you can experience earthquakes in a simulator firsthand, the Paläontologisches Museum for everyone interested in geology, archeology etc. Also, the Egyptology museum is very recommandable when in town. — 🔪🦄house of 1000 plushie cadavers🐻✂️ (@schreiraupeee) June 20, 2019

Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville Alabama. If you are there on the second Saturday in December, join in the marathon which runs right past the rockets. 🏃 🏃‍♀️ Also, the newly opened Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur is worth a stop, or two. 😊 pic.twitter.com/pIh0hOJjRK — Michelle Morring (@mimorring) June 19, 2019

As it happens, I just went today to see leatherback turtles hatching from their nests and swimming out to sea in #PuertoRico. It was amazing. pic.twitter.com/RNaRh1PofB — Brooklyn Backyard Birds (@BirdsBrooklyn) June 20, 2019

Further Reading

Get a copy of Atlas Obscura: An Explorer’s Guide to the Hidden Wonders of the World.