 07/05/2019

Planning Your Science Travel Itinerary

28:39 minutes

a closeup of a section of a road map of nebraska
Credit: Shutterstock

Summer is here—and that means it’s time for a road trip! Dylan Thuras and Ella Morton, co-authors of Atlas Obscura: An Explorer’s Guide to the Hidden Wonders of the World, join Ira to share some suggestions for sciencey things to see and do around the country, from unusual museum exhibits to outstanding natural wonders.

Plus, we asked you for YOUR travel ideas—and did you deliver! We’ll share tourist tips from some regular Science Friday guests, and highlight some of your many suggestions.

Further Reading

  • Get a copy of Atlas Obscura: An Explorer’s Guide to the Hidden Wonders of the World.

Segment Guests

Dylan Thuras

Dylan Thuras is co-author of Atlas Obscura: An Explorer’s Guide to the World’s Hidden Wonders, and co-founder and creative director at Atlas Obscura in Rosendale, New York.

Ella Morton

Ella Morton is co-author of Atlas Obscura: An Explorer’s Guide to the World’s Hidden Wonders, and a Contributing Editor at Atlas Obscura in New York, New York.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

