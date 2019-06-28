Turning Proteins Into Music
12:14 minutes
12:14 minutes
Proteins are the building blocks of life. They make up everything from cells and enzymes to skin, bones, and hair, to spider silk and conch shells.
But it’s notoriously difficult to understand the complex shapes and structures that give proteins their unique identities. So at MIT, researchers are unraveling the mysteries of proteins using a more intuitive language—music.
They’re translating proteins into music, composing orchestras of amino acids and concerts of enzymes, in hopes of better understanding proteins—and making new ones.
Markus Buehler’s paper about the work came out in the journal ACS Nano this week. He’s a materials scientist and professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at MIT.
Markus Buehler is an materials scientist and a professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.
Camille Petersen is a freelance reporter and Science Friday’s 2019 summer radio intern. She’s a recent graduate of Columbia Journalism School. Her favorite science topics include brains, artificial brains, and bacteria.
Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.