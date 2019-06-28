Turning Proteins Into Music

Proteins are the building blocks of life. They make up everything from cells and enzymes to skin, bones, and hair, to spider silk and conch shells.

But it’s notoriously difficult to understand the complex shapes and structures that give proteins their unique identities. So at MIT, researchers are unraveling the mysteries of proteins using a more intuitive language—music.

They’re translating proteins into music, composing orchestras of amino acids and concerts of enzymes, in hopes of better understanding proteins—and making new ones.

Markus Buehler’s paper about the work came out in the journal ACS Nano this week. He’s a materials scientist and professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at MIT.

Further Reading

Read the paper in American Chemical Society: Nano.