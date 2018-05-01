Putting AI To Work For The Environment

The words “environmental science” might conjure a mental image of a researcher hiking through a forested area, or a wader-clad scientist taking a water sample by a pond. But Lucas Joppa, chief environmental scientist at Microsoft, thinks that the shiny halls of high technology companies may also be able to make a big contribution to environmental science if researchers, coders, NGOs and governments work together to harness artificial intelligence techniques to wrestle with big environmental questions.

Writing in the journal Nature, Joppa calls for tech companies to strive to create an “AI platform for the planet” that could be used to answer questions about species, land use, climate, and more. The company has pledged to invest $50 million over five years for work at the intersection of artificial intelligence and the environment.