February 5, 2021

Will Vaccines Work Against New Variants Of The Coronavirus?
Vaccines are being tested against new variants of the coronavirus. Here’s what the latest data are telling us.
Heard on the Air
12:09
The Thinking Behind New Double-Masking Recommendations
Why the CDC may update its guidance on masking, plus more science news stories from the week.
17:02
This Biden Appointee Is Bringing Justice To Green Energy
The nation’s first presidential appointee for energy justice talks moving to clean energy, without leaving the most vulnerable behind.
12:17
National Bison Range Returns To Indigenous Management
European settlers took the land that became the National Bison Range from Native Americans. In December, that land was given back.
8:59
A Reproductive Mystery In Honey Bee Decline
Queen honeybees store all the sperm they need for a lifetime. Studying them could help declining hives.
8:17
Mapping Sourdough Microbes From Around The World
Scientists collected 500 sourdough starters from around the world to map their microbes.
16:26
Ancient Cities Provide A New Perspective On Urban Life
In a new book, Annalee Newitz looks to some of the greatest ancient civilizations around the world to discover the rise and fall of urban centers.
17:16
