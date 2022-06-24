 06/24/2022

Museum Exhibit Celebrates Queerness In Science

10:30 minutes

A person looking at a big photo poster of queer scientists.
Credit: Gayle Laird © California Academy of Sciences.

Last year, the California Academy of Sciences debuted “New Science: The Academy Exhibit,” which celebrates 23 incredible LGBTQIA+ scientists. The folks in this exhibit are challenging the exclusionary practices that are all too common in scientific spaces, with the aim of creating a more inclusive and welcoming environment. It is a celebration of queerness in science. 

Guest host Maddie Sofia talks with the curator of this exhibit, Lauren Esposito, who is a curator of arachnology at the California Academy of Sciences and founder of 500 Queer Scientists, based in San Francisco. They discuss the exhibit, the importance of LGBTQIA+ representation in STEM, and, of course, arachnids. 

The exhibit is free and open to the public at the California Academy of Sciences, and it is also available online.

Segment Guests

Lauren Esposito

Lauren Esposito is curator of arachnology at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco, California, and is founder of 500 Queer Scientists.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producers and Host

About Rasha Aridi

Rasha Aridi is a producer for Science Friday. She loves stories about weird critters, science adventures, and the intersection of science and history.

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Maddie Sofia

Maddie Sofia is a scientist and journalist. She previously hosted NPR’s daily science podcast Short Wave and the video series Maddie About Science.

