Radio Bursts, A Trip To CES, And A Sea Turtle Shift

Fast radio bursts—millisecond-long radio flashes coming from outside our galaxy—were first spotted in 2007, but astronomers have yet to figure out their physical origin. Only 18 of these rare events have been spotted so far. Now, in work presented at the meeting of the American Astronomical Society and published in the journal Nature, astronomers are arguing that the bursts could be created by a neutron star in the neighborhood of a massive black hole.

[Did you know that bees are carpeted with three million tiny hairs—the same number as a squirrel?]

Amy Nordrum, News Editor at IEEE Spectrum, joins Ira to discuss that research and other stories from the week in science, including research into the possible effects of ibuprofen on testicular health, some highlights from this week’s International Consumer Electronics Show, and a study reporting that a sea turtle colony may have become almost entirely female as a result of climate change.