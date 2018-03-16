Remembering Stephen Hawking

Theoretical physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking died this week at the age of 76. Known for his research into gravity, his popular books such as A Brief History of Time, and his cameo appearances on popular television shows like “The Simpsons,” Hawking challenged and inspired a generation of physicists. Hawking spoke with us in 2013, and now Amy Nordrum, news editor at IEEE Spectrum, joins guest host Flora Lichtman to talk about Hawking’s life and legacy.

[Did you know that the first ice skates were made of bones?]

They also take a tour of some other stories from the week in science, including a rogue satellite launch, what information can be conveyed in the call of a hungry raven, and an experimental hair dye based on the carbon wonder-material graphene.