 06/23/2023

Remembering Roger Payne, Who Helped Save The Whales

34:41 minutes

a sound frequency wave in the shape of a whale
Credit: Julia Kuo

Americans haven’t always loved whales and dolphins. In the 1950s, the average American thought of whales as the floating raw materials for margarine, animal feed, and fertilizer—if they thought about whales at all. But twenty-five years later, things changed for cetaceans in a big way. Whales became the poster-animal for a new environmental movement, and cries of “save the whales!” echoed from the halls of government to the whaling grounds of the Pacific. What happened? 

Shifting attitudes were due, in large part, to the work of scientist Roger Payne, who died earlier this month at the age of 88. His recordings helped to popularize whalesong, and stoked the public imagination about intelligent underwater creatures who used vocalizations to communicate.

In 2018, our podcast “Undiscovered” explored the history of Payne’s work, and that of his colleagues. We’re featuring this episode as a way of remembering his life and groundbreaking work.

Want to hear more? 

Segment Guests

D. Graham Burnett

D. Graham Burnett is a professor of history at Princeton University and author of The Sounding of the Whale: Science and Cetaceans in the 20th Century.

More From Guest
Scott McVay

Scott McVay is former executive director of the Robert Sterling Clark Foundation, Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, and the author of Surprise Encounters.

More From Guest
Roger Payne

Roger Payne was a biologist and author of Among Whales.

More From Guest
Sheri Wells-Jensen

Sheri Wells-Jensen is a linguist and associate professor of English at the Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Annie Minoff

Annie Minoff is a producer for The Journal from Gimlet Media and the Wall Street Journal, and a former co-host and producer of Undiscovered. She also plays the banjo.

About Elah Feder

Elah Feder is the former senior producer for podcasts at Science Friday. She produces the Science Diction podcast, and co-hosted and produced the Undiscovered podcast.

Explore More

How Whales Got Whale-Sized

New research seeks to find out why whales are so big by calculating the delicate balance between food, energy, and size.

Read More

New Insight Into Whales On The Go

Researchers found a link between whale strandings and solar storms that may hint at magnetic navigation. Plus, the answer to whale migration may lie in skincare.

Read More