Saliva: The Unsung Hero Of Taste

How good are you at tasting what you eat? Not just gulping food down, but actually savoring the flavor? When you think about how taste works, you may think about your tongue and taste buds, and how they send information about your food info to your brain. But there’s an overlooked—and understudied—hero in this story: saliva.

That may sound strange, since part of saliva’s job is to help us chew, swallow, talk, and even digest. But saliva is much more interesting and complicated than that.

Ira talks with Chris Gorski, editor at Chemical & Engineering News, who reported this story about taste and saliva for Knowable Magazine earlier this year. (Check out Gorski’s full story.)

And if you want to put your saliva to the test, Science Friday designed this activity for you to try at home with some of the ingredients mentioned in Gorski’s article. Please note that these certainly aren’t failproof, measurable experiments, just an activity to test your taste.

Please be careful of allergens. Children should have adult supervision.

Let’s Do Some Taste Testing

Experiment #1: Soda

Take two cans of soda. Open one and wait for it to go totally flat, which might take a day. When you’re ready to do the experiment, open the second can.

Take a sip of the flat one. Think: What flavors are you picking up? How does it feel? How sweet is it?

Then, take a sip of the fizzy soda. Does it taste different to you? If so, why do you think that is?

The flat soda will probably taste sweeter than the fresh can. One assumption was that this happened because the carbonation of the fizzy soda is so acidic that it distracts your brain from other flavors, like sweetness. But—surprise, surprise—that difference may be due to saliva instead. A study from 2021 found that saliva can actually keep the soda’s bubbles, and their flavor, from reaching your taste buds. “With flat soda, no bubbles build up to block the sweet taste,” Gorski wrote.

Experiment #2: Yogurt

You’ll need two cups of yogurt for a blind taste test: one that’s low-fat, and another that’s high-fat. To keep the experiment controlled, make sure they’re the same flavor of yogurt from the same brand.

Without knowing which is which, have someone give you a spoon of each yogurt. Can you tell which one is high-fat and which is low-fat? How does the yogurt feel in your mouth?

The difference comes down to mouthfeel—the physical sensation of eating food. The low-fat yogurt should feel drier, whereas the other will feel creamier. Dr. Anwesha Sarkar, a food scientist at the UK’s University of Leeds, told Gorski the fat in milk combines with your saliva to create a gooey layer in your mouth. That can cover up the tartness of yogurt, and make it feel richer compared to yogurts that don’t have as much fat.

Dr. Sarkar joined us earlier this year to talk about the mouthfeel of chocolate. (Check out her conversation with Ira.)

Experiment #3, for those aged 21+: Wine

Taste and smell are closely related. They’re both part of the olfactory system, which senses smell. This next experiment is modeled after a study from researchers in Spain, who studied the saliva of volunteers who sniffed wine. For this experiment, you’ll need a glass of wine. As you take a sip, also make sure to get a good sniff of the wine. The aromatics will travel through your nose and also through your mouth, up into the sensory areas of your nasal passages.

The scientists in that study from Spain had fancy tools to measure the flow of saliva in the wine-tasters’ mouths. Since you can’t really do that at home, try making your mouth extra saliva-y. Take a sip of wine. Note the flavors that you pick up.

Now, make your mouth really dry. Try leaving your mouth open and breathing through it for a minute. Now, take a sip of wine before saliva fills your mouth again. What is the flavor like?

Think about what you tasted. Did the wine taste different? In that study, scientists found that participants with more saliva in their mouth graded the wine’s flavor as more intense. That could be because they swallowed more often, which caused more of the wine’s aromas to travel up their nasal passages.

“So wine enthusiasts proud of their ability to detect nuances of aroma may have their spit to thank, at least in part,” Gorski wrote.