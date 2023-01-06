 01/06/2023

Knock Knock. Who’s There? Science!

34:40 minutes

three images side by side, each of different people. from left to right: a woman on stage smiling, pointing, and holding a microphone, a woman smiling in a lab coat pouring colored liquids from two scientific glasses into a larger glass, and a headshot of a smiling man
From left to right, comedians Kyle Marian, hosting her comedy show exploring race and science (Credit: Arin Sang-urai), Kasha Patel, and Chuck Nice.

A scientist and a comedian walk into a bar—for an interview about the craft of science comedy. Ira talks to comedians Chuck Nice, Kasha Patel, and Kyle Marian Viterbo about their work bringing the joke format to science communication. 

While all three have different approaches to science—whether it’s sneaking the knowledge into “regular” jokes, or going straight for the factual jugular—they agree that the practice of stand-up has much in common with the scientific process. 

“We normally start with an observation or a question,” says Nice. “The experimentation is the joke itself, seeing whether or not it will get a laugh… you have to tell it in front of an audience. And after that you go, ‘Wow, that sucked. I can’t believe that wasn’t funny.’”

Plus, why comedy can itself be a science, and what good comedy has in common with good (science) communication.

“It’s a long term skillset in playing with, and communicating, and connecting with your audience,” says Viterbo. “To be able to really listen to our audience, which these days we need more of.”

Further Reading:

Segment Guests

Kyle Marian Viterbo

Kyle Marian Viterbo is a community manager at Science Friday. She loves sharing hilarious stories about human evolution, hidden museum collections, and the many ways Indiana Jones is a terrible archaeologist.

Kasha Patel

Kasha Patel is a science journalist and comedian and the founder of DC Science Comedy in Washington, D.C.

Chuck Nice

Chuck Nice is a comedian and co-host of “StarTalk! Radio” based in New York, New York.

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Kyle Marian Viterbo

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

