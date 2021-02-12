 02/12/2021

Meet The Man Behind The Word ‘Mesmerize’

5:51 minutes

a colored oil painting of many people in 18th-century attire sitting in a room. they are all holding magnetized rods to parts of their bodies.
A French oil painting from the late-1700s of “Mesmeric therapy.” Credit: Wellcome Collection/CC BY 4.0

design of typewriter with text 'science diction'Science Diction is a bite-sized podcast about words—and the science stories behind them. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, and sign up for our newsletter.

logo that says listen on apple podcastsbadge that says 'listen on stitcher'

In the 18th century, a man named Franz Anton Mesmer came to Paris with a plan: to practice a controversial form of medicine involving magnets and gravity. Mesmer claimed his treatments cured everything from toothaches to deafness. His critics, however, weren’t so sure about that. Mesmer made enemies in high places, labeling him a con, and calling his type of practice “mesmerism.” 

The story behind the word “mesmerize,” and other words about mind control are the focus of season three of Science Diction, a podcast about words and the science behind them from Science Friday. 

Joining Ira to talk about the story behind “mesmerize,” and what else is coming this season is Science Diction host, Johanna Mayer.

Further Reading

  • Find more episodes from previous seasons and subscribe to Science Diction here!

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Johanna Mayer

Johanna Mayer is a podcast producer and hosts Science Diction from Science Friday. When she’s not working, she’s probably baking a fruit pie. Cherry’s her specialty, but she whips up a mean rhubarb streusel as well.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is a producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Science Diction: Cobalt

‘Cobalt’ takes its name from a pesky goblin—and mischief is baked into its name.

Read More

Where Did The Word ‘Vaccine’ Come From?

The story of the first vaccine begins with a disease, a milkmaid, and a cow named Blossom.

Read More