 10/26/2018

Science Goes To The Movies: ‘First Man’

27:02 minutes

logo that says "science goes to the movies"Damien Chazelle’s film First Man reconstructs the personal trials of astronaut Neil Armstrong in the years leading up to his famous first steps on the moon—as well as the setbacks and losses that plagued the U.S. space program along the way. This week in “Science Goes To The Movies,” our panel of space exploration experts weighs in. Is this an authentic story of Apollo 11’s triumphs and costs? And what are the stories Hollywood could tell—about the history of space exploration, or its present—that we haven’t heard yet?

NASA Human Exploration Mission Analysis Lead Nujoud Merancy, Fordham University history professor Asif Siddiqi, and Mashable science editor Miriam Kramer all discuss.

We asked on Twitter about other human space exploration stories you would tell and folks had some great ideas. Keep them coming in the comments below!

Segment Guests

Nujoud Merancy

Nujoud Merancy is the Human Exploration Mission Analysis Lead at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

Asif Siddiqi

Asif Siddiqi is a professor of History at Fordham University in New York, New York, specializing in the history of science and technology.

Miriam Kramer

Miriam Kramer is the science editor at Mashable.

Meet the Producer

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

  • Tom Loredo

    Regarding one guest’s suggestion that there be a film focusing on the engineering behind the missions, I’d point to the 1998 HBO miniseries that was co-produced by Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Tom Hanks, and Michael Bostick, “From the Earth to the Moon,” documenting the Apollo missions from many points of view. I’m thinking in particular of an episode that focused on the development of the Lunar Module by Grumman engineers. As a scientist myself (astrophysicist and statistician), with some engineering background, I found that episode gripping and fascinating. See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/From_the_Earth_to_the_Moon_(miniseries)

