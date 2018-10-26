Science Goes To The Movies: ‘First Man’

Damien Chazelle’s film First Man reconstructs the personal trials of astronaut Neil Armstrong in the years leading up to his famous first steps on the moon—as well as the setbacks and losses that plagued the U.S. space program along the way. This week in “Science Goes To The Movies,” our panel of space exploration experts weighs in. Is this an authentic story of Apollo 11’s triumphs and costs? And what are the stories Hollywood could tell—about the history of space exploration, or its present—that we haven’t heard yet?

NASA Human Exploration Mission Analysis Lead Nujoud Merancy, Fordham University history professor Asif Siddiqi, and Mashable science editor Miriam Kramer all discuss.

We asked on Twitter about other human space exploration stories you would tell and folks had some great ideas. Keep them coming in the comments below!

Talking to space people about #firstman this week. If you could make a movie about human space exploration, what story would ~~you~~ tell? — ctaylsaurus the dino ghost of la brea (@ctaylsaurus) October 23, 2018

I really want to write a novel about Laika’s trainer — Sarah Kaplan (@sarahkaplan48) October 23, 2018

It’s so tragic and momentous and terrible and sad. I just want to know more about the person who loved Laika and had to let her go. Was she mad when she found out that Laika would never come back to Earth? Did it pain her to know the agony of her death? — Sarah Kaplan (@sarahkaplan48) October 23, 2018

About the early women astronauts that didn’t fly. Or perhaps what would have happened if they did fly. — Mapperwocky 📎⛰⚒ (@cirquelar) October 25, 2018

Has there been one on Brahe and Kepler? Because that would be neat. — Bear Wizard (@Odan_Bear) October 23, 2018

Dr. Goddard doesn’t seem to have received the recognition he deserves. Good biopic. — Pug Mahon (@T_shirtSlogans) October 25, 2018