Science In Motion

How would you choreograph the heft of the Higgs boson, the plight of an endangered species, or the battle between the body and tumors? Last year, the American Association for the Advancement of Science celebrated the 10th anniversary of its annual “Dance Your PhD” competition. The winner? An aerial silks display created by UC-Santa Barbara topologist Nancy Scherich, explaining her work on the geometric concept of ‘braid theory.’ Watch a video of the dance here.

Other entries, simple and complicated, fun and serious alike, tell choreographed stories about the questions scientists are pursuing all over the world. For marine conservationist Lekelia Jenkins, dance has been as important a part of her life as science; she’s created dances about the success of devices that can keep sea turtles out of fishing nets, and is working on researching the ways dance can enhance learning. Watch her rendition of the sea turtle dance below.

And a Yale University duo, dancer Emily Coates and particle physicist Sarah Demers, are working beyond interpretive dance to create works where dance informs physics just as much as physics can inform dance. Watch a video of the breakdown of physicist hand gestures below, as well as a trailer for their dance, “Incarnations.” Jenkins, Coates, and Demers join Ira to talk about the partnership of movement and research, and how they each approach setting science to music.

Three Views of the Higgs and Dance from JMC West on Vimeo.