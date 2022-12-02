Scientists Discover What Makes Jazz Music Swing
10:33 minutes
Swing is a propulsive, groovy feeling that makes you want to move with the music. It’s hard to put into words, but if you listen to jazz, you’ve probably felt it yourself.
Now, researchers have arrived at a better understanding of what generates that feeling: Their work, published in Communications Physics, focuses on timing differences between a group’s soloist and its rhythm section.
Joining Ira to discuss the new findings are Theo Geisel, a professor of theoretical physics at the University of Göttingen and the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self Organization, and Javier Arau, a saxophonist and the founder and executive director of the New York Jazz Academy.
Theo Geisel is a professor of theoretical physics at the University of Göttingen and the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self Organization in Göttingen, Germany.
Javier Arau is a saxophonist and the founder and executive director of the New York Jazz Academy in New York, New York.
