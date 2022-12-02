 12/02/2022

Scientists Discover What Makes Jazz Music Swing

10:33 minutes

an abstract multi-colored illustration of a man playing a trumpet. they are comprised of dozens of different colored, swirly lines
Credit: Shutterstock

Swing is a propulsive, groovy feeling that makes you want to move with the music. It’s hard to put into words, but if you listen to jazz, you’ve probably felt it yourself. 

Now, researchers have arrived at a better understanding of what generates that feeling:  Their work, published in Communications Physics, focuses on timing differences between a group’s soloist and its rhythm section.

Joining Ira to discuss the new findings are Theo Geisel, a professor of theoretical physics at the University of Göttingen and the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self Organization, and Javier Arau, a saxophonist and the founder and executive director of the New York Jazz Academy. 

Segment Guests

Theo Geisel

Theo Geisel is a professor of theoretical physics at the University of Göttingen and the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self Organization in Göttingen, Germany.

Javier Arau

Javier Arau is a saxophonist and the founder and executive director of the New York Jazz Academy in New York, New York.

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Jason P. Dinh

Jason P. Dinh is an NSF-funded intern at Science Friday. He loves stories about charismatic creatures, pop culture, and environmental science. When he’s not working, you can find him teaching his dog new tricks, Yelp-reviewing restaurants, and running long distances at a sluggish pace.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Your Brain on Jazz

Researcher and musician Charles Limb created an fMRI-safe keyboard to study the effects of jazz on the brain.

Alvin Lucier, Composer At The Intersection Of Science And Sound, Dead At 90

A giant figure in experimental music, who composed with brain waves, room resonances, and a curiosity about the world around us.

