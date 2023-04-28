 04/28/2023

From Backyards To Barn Yards, The Surprising Science Of Chickens

chicken on the shoulder of author Tove Danovich
Author Tove Danovich with one of her chickens. Credit: Tove Danovich

Raising backyard chickens continues to grow in popularity. The number of households in the United States with a backyard flock jumped from 8% in 2018 to 13% in 2020, according to a survey by the American Pet Products Association.

But our fondness for chickens is hardly new. The relationship between humans and chickens goes back thousands of years, to when humans began domesticating the red junglefowl native to Southeast Asia. 

Guest host Sophie Bushwick has a compre(hen)sive conversation with Tove Danovich, freelance journalist and author of the new book Under the Henfluence: Inside the World of Backyard Chickens and the People Who Love Them, about how she was charmed by her own backyard chickens, the history of their domestication, and the surprising science of chicken intelligence.

Meet The Author(‘s Chickens)

All photos are credited to author Tove Danovich.

Author Tove Danovich feeding a circle of chickens

chicken roosting chicken among daffodils

chicken between plants

chicken chicken in the yard

Tove Danovich

Tove Danovich is the author of Under the Henfluence:Inside the World of Backyard Chickens and the People Who Love Them.

Segment Transcript

