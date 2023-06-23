When Eye-Grabbing Results Just Don’t Pan Out

You know the feeling — you see a headline in the paper or get an alert on your phone about a big scientific breakthrough that has the potential to really change things. But then, not much happens, or that news turns out to be much less significant than the headlines made it seem.

Journalists are partially to blame for this phenomenon. But another guilty culprit is the scientific journals, and the researchers who try to make their own work seem more significant than the data really supports in order to get published.

Armin Alaedini, an assistant professor of medical sciences at Columbia University Medical Center in New York, recently co-authored a commentary on this topic published in The American Journal of Medicine. He joins Ira and Ivan Oransky — co-founder of Retraction Watch and a medical journalism professor and Distinguished Writer In Residence at New York University — to talk about the tangled world of scientific publishing and the factors that drive inflated claims in publications.

Further Reading