Like a kraken rising from the depths (or a cuttlefish emerging from the sand), Cephalopod Week is back! Every year, during the third week in June, Science Friday honors the mighty cephalopod—the clever, mysterious class of creatures that, as professor of psychology Frank Grasso once said, are the closest things to alien intelligence on Earth.

To kick things off this year, we took a trip deep into the basement of Chicago’s Field Museum with curator Janet Voight, who showed off vampire squids, cuttlefish, and the piece de resistance—a huge crate pulled from the bottom shelf containing a giant Pacific octopus ‘rescued’ from a fish market in 1906.

In this segment, Janet joins Ira and SciFri’s chief cephalopod cheerleader Brandon Echter to talk about the unusual and brainy behaviors of these creatures—including a squid that uses bioluminescent bacteria to camouflage itself—and whether cephalopods could someday become a model organism as ubiquitous in labs as mice and fruit flies.

