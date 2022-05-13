 05/13/2022

How Restaurant Menus Mirror Our Warming Ocean

16:53 minutes

a person picking up a piece of calamari in sauce from a plate
Dishes like calamari have become a common seafood item on menus. Credit: Anthony Espinosa/Unsplash

Before the 1980’s, you probably wouldn’t have found Humboldt squid on a restaurant menu in Vancouver. But now, the warm water-loving critter has expanded towards the poles as ocean temperatures rise, and you can see that change on restaurant menus. 

In a new study in the journal Environmental Biology of Fishes, researchers from the University of British Columbia looked at more than 360 menus, dating back to 1880. They found a connection between climate change and which seafood types rose to fame on restaurant menus over the years … and which ones flopped off. 

Ira speaks with study co-author Dr. William Cheung about how our menus mirror what’s happening to our oceans. Plus, a conversation with Chef Ned Bell about why it’s important that our plates adapt to changes in our local ecosystems.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

William Cheung

William Cheung is a professor in the Changing Ocean Research Unit at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia.

More From Guest
Ned Bell

Ned Bell is a chef and owner of Naramata Inn in Naramata, British Columbia.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Rasha Aridi

Rasha Aridi is a producer for Science Friday. She loves stories about weird critters, science adventures, and the intersection of science and history.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Billions Of Sea Creatures, Lost To Heat Waves

During record-breaking temperatures in the Pacific Northwest, starfish, mussels, oysters, sea snails and more virtually baked to death on beaches.

Read More

The Maine Lobster Industry Is Entangled With Endangered Whales

Declining numbers of endangered right whales has sparked a debate about the impact of Maine’s lobster industry on the dwindling numbers.

Read More