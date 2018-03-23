Shaping The Future Of Gun Research

Guns kill more people in the United States than alcohol—from homicides and suicides, to mass shootings like the one that left dead 17 high school students in Parkland, Florida last month. But public health researchers will tell you that studying alcohol-related deaths is much easier. Gun research is so fraught politically that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t fund it (though the National Institutes of Health did for three years during the Obama presidency), and a pair of Congressional amendments continue to throw red tape on funding and access to certain kinds of data.

Researchers who do want to study guns find support from their universities, private foundations, and sometimes state government. In 2017, the state of California established the first state-level research center for gun violence. New Jersey and New York are considering following suit. Does this mean the future of gun research lies with the states?

[What we do (and mostly don’t) know about guns.]

Not quite, says Dr. Garen Wintemute, a firearms researcher who is now directing the University of California’s new center for firearm violence research. He explains why state-level support still leaves holes financially and in the available data. And as legislative solutions—like background checks and banning bump stocks or assault rifles—continue to be pushed forward, Catherine Barber, a researcher at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, describes an ongoing project that works with gun owners to reduce the biggest cause of firearm-related death: suicide.