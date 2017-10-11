Should Facebook Have A Seat At The Geopolitical Table?

Before the internet there was no such thing as virtual space—our world was defined by physical boundaries made up of sovereign nation-states. But today, we have communities that exist entirely online.

One of these communities—Facebook—just topped 2 billion users. If Facebook were a country, its population would outstrip even China by almost 40 percent. And companies like Facebook, Google, and YouTube aren’t just big—they’re powerful. They have an impact on elections of sovereign states, combat censorship, or silence terrorist groups online.

So, how should traditional nation-states confront the rise of boundary-less “net states”? Alexis Wichowski, adjunct assistant professor at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, and Max Read, editor of New York Magazine’s technology blog “Select All,” join Ira to discuss the implications of giving tech giants a seat at the geopolitical table.

