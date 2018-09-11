 11/09/2018

Sick? ‘Tis The Season.

You’ve heard of flu season, of course (consider this your friendly reminder to get a flu shot!). But a surprising number of other illnesses also have a seasonal component, peaking at certain times of the year. Chickenpox outbreaks peak each spring, for instance, while polio historically tended to surge in the summer.

Micaela Martinez, an environmental health researcher at Columbia University, believes that all infectious diseases may have some seasonal aspect to them. She collected information on almost 70 different human diseases from African sleeping sickness to Zika and looked at factors that could connect each to the calendar. In some cases, the seasonality of the disease is due to weather, while in other cases more complex interactions of host, vector, and human behavior come into play. She joins Flora Lichtman to discuss her work, reported this week in the journal PLOS Pathogens.

Segment Guests

Micaela Martinez

Micaela Martinez is an assistant professor in the Department of Environmental Health Sciences at Columbia University in New York, New York.

