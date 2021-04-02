So You Wanna Be A Beekeeper?
26:47 minutes
Pollinators are one of our favorite things at Science Friday, and caring for our local bees means caring for the environment. While we can plant native wildflowers for our native wild bees, some pollinator enthusiasts may want to go the next step and care for their own honey bee hive. So how do you get started?
Joining Ira to talk about tips for amateur beekeepers are Timothy Paule Jackson and Nicole Lindsey, beekeepers and co-founders of Detroit Hives, an organization that turns vacant lots into honey bee farms in Detroit, Michigan. They’re also joined by SciFri contributing editor John Dankosky, a first-time beekeeper. They discuss how to dive into this buzzy world, setting up your hive, and troubleshooting problems with pests.
Check out some photos from Dankosky’s new adventure with bees.
Nicole Lindsey is a beekeeper and Co-founder of Detroit Hives in Detroit, Michigan.
Timothy Paule Jackson is a beekeeper and Co-founder of Detroit Hives in Detroit, Michigan.
