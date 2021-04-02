 04/02/2021

So You Wanna Be A Beekeeper?

26:47 minutes

a person wearing a full-body white beekeeper outfit complete with veil and yellow gloves bends over their bee houses and pulls out a tray of honeycomb as bees swirl in the foreground and blue skies in the background
Credit: Shutterstock

Pollinators are one of our favorite things at Science Friday, and caring for our local bees means caring for the environment. While we can plant native wildflowers for our native wild bees, some pollinator enthusiasts may want to go the next step and care for their own honey bee hive. So how do you get started?

Joining Ira to talk about tips for amateur beekeepers are Timothy Paule Jackson and Nicole Lindsey, beekeepers and co-founders of Detroit Hives, an organization that turns vacant lots into honey bee farms in Detroit, Michigan. They’re also joined by SciFri contributing editor John Dankosky, a first-time beekeeper. They discuss how to dive into this buzzy world, setting up your hive, and troubleshooting problems with pests.

Check out some photos from Dankosky’s new adventure with bees.

two people - one wearing a beekeeping suit and one in plain clothes - crouch over beekeeping materials in the dirt
First-time backyard beekeeper Jen Dankosky gets tips from expert Bill Domonell during an installation at his home in Connecticut. Photo: John Dankosky
a figure stands in jeans and a white beekeeping top with a hood and veil, against a forest backdrop
John Dankosky’s first time in a “bee suit” Photo: Jen Dankosky

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Nicole Lindsey

Nicole Lindsey is a beekeeper and Co-founder of Detroit Hives in Detroit, Michigan.

Timothy Paule Jackson

Timothy Paule Jackson is a beekeeper and Co-founder of Detroit Hives in Detroit, Michigan.

Segment Transcript

