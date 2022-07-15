 07/15/2022

A Busy Time For Space Launches

Artemis I is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions that will enable human exploration to the Moon and Mars. Credit: Joel Kowsky, NASA

While much of the astronomical world was gazing at the first science images from the James Webb Space Telescope, there’s been a lot of other space news to discuss—from launches and testing associated with the Artemis I mission to the moon to new data from the Martian rovers. There’s also big news with commercial space flights, and even plans from some commercial vendors to work on a replacement for the aging International Space Station. 

Ira talks with Brendan Byrne, space reporter from WMFE and host of podcast “Are We There Yet?”, along with planetary scientist Matthew Siegler, about recent solar system news, and space events to keep an eye on in the months ahead. 

Segment Guests

Brendan Byrne

Brendan Byrne is a space reporter for WMFE and host of “Are We There Yet?” in Orlando, Florida.

Matthew Siegler

Matt Siegler is a research associate professor at Southern Methodist University and an associate research scientist at the Planetary Science Institute in Dallas, Texas.

