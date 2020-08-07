Squid Gene-Editing Shows New Possibilities For Treating Genetic Diseases
Out on the southwest corner of Cape Cod lies the town of Woods Hole. The ocean here is flush with marine life, so it’s the perfect home for the Marine Biological Laboratory, an international center for research. Scientists here recently thrilled the genetics world by announcing they’ve successfully knocked out a gene in squid for the first time.
“I’m like a kid in a candy store with how much opportunity there is now,” says Karen Crawford, one of the researchers and a biology professor at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Crawford explains this modification has huge implications for the study of genetics: Squids’ big brains mean this work could hold the key to breakthroughs in research for human genetic diseases, like Huntington’s disease and cystic fibrosis.
Joining Ira to talk about the news are Crawford and her co-lead on the research, Josh Rosenthal, a senior scientist at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. See more images from the research below.
Josh Rosenthal is a senior scientist at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.
Karen Crawford is a professor of Biology at St. Mary’s College of Maryland in St. Mary’s City, Maryland.
