 08/07/2020

Squid Gene-Editing Shows New Possibilities For Treating Genetic Diseases

two transparent squids next to each other. one has small black spots, the other does not because gene editing
The top inshore squid hatchling is unmodified and has spots. The bottom squid was injected with CRISPR-Cas9 targeting the pigmentation gene that causes the spots, before that squid’s first cell division. The pigment in its eyes are also lighter. Credit: K. Crawford et al./Curr. Biol.

Out on the southwest corner of Cape Cod lies the town of Woods Hole. The ocean here is flush with marine life, so it’s the perfect home for the Marine Biological Laboratory, an international center for research. Scientists here recently thrilled the genetics world by announcing they’ve successfully knocked out a gene in squid for the first time

“I’m like a kid in a candy store with how much opportunity there is now,” says Karen Crawford, one of the researchers and a biology professor at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Crawford explains this modification has huge implications for the study of genetics: Squids’ big brains mean this work could hold the key to breakthroughs in research for human genetic diseases, like Huntington’s disease and cystic fibrosis.

Joining Ira to talk about the news are Crawford and her co-lead on the research, Josh Rosenthal, a senior scientist at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. See more images from the research below.

seven baby squid that are see through all circled together in a ring
Ring of mosaic squid hatchlings (Doryteuthis pealeii). These embryos were injected with CRISPR-Cas9 at different times before the first cell division, resulting in mosaic embryos with different degrees of knockout. Credit: Karen Crawford
adult squid swimming
Doryteuthis pealeii, often called the Woods Hole squid. Studies with D. pealeii have led to major advances in neurobiology, including description of the fundamental mechanisms of neurotransmission. The Marine Biological Laboratory collects D. pealeii from local waters for an international community of researchers. Credit: Roger Hanlon
a close up of curled tentacles of a squid
Curled tentacle of the longfin inshore squid, D. pealeii. Credit: Karen Crawford

Segment Guests

Josh Rosenthal

Josh Rosenthal is a senior scientist at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.

Karen Crawford

Karen Crawford is a professor of Biology at St. Mary’s College of Maryland in St. Mary’s City, Maryland.

