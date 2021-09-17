 09/17/2021

Do I Really Need 10,000 Steps A Day? Scientists Say 7,000 Is Fine

12:01 minutes

black woman walking outside in fitness clothing while checking her fitness tracker. its shot from above her
Credit: Shutterstock

You’ve probably heard someone say that they have to “get their steps in.” But does the number of steps you take in a day actually matter? For years, there was a mythology around the health benefits of walking 10,000 steps a day. 

But it turned out that number wasn’t based on actual data—it grew out of a marketing effort in Japan from a pedometer company in the 1960s. Now, Amanda Paluch, an assistant professor of kinesiology at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, has published a paper—based on actual data—to help answer this question in the academic journal JAMA Network Open.  

Mining data collected by the CARDIA cohort study, they compared the overall health outcomes of people who walked less than 7,000 steps a day, those logging 7,000 to 10,000 steps, and those trekking over 10,000. They found that people who walked over 7,000 steps a day had a significant decrease in mortality, compared to people who took fewer steps. They’re still trying to tease out exactly what health benefits the steps may bring. 

Paluch joins guest host Umair Irfan to talk about the research, and what you should know about how walking might improve health.    

Segment Guests

Amanda Paluch

Amanda Paluch is an assistant professor of Kinesiology at University of Massachusetts, Amherst in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Umair Irfan

Umair Irfan is a staff writer for Vox, based in Washington, DC.

