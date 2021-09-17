September 17, 2021

featured segment
With Worsening Wildfire Seasons, How Can We Learn To Live With Them?
A fire scientist on how we can change our relationship with fire.
Scientists Potty Train Cows To Lower Greenhouse Gasses
The ‘MooLoo’ is the latest idea to make cows more environmentally friendly.
Do I Really Need 10,000 Steps A Day? Scientists Say 7,000 Is Fine
It turns out “getting your steps” is more than a trope. New research finally backs up the health benefits of walking.
NASA Scientist Answers Kids’ Questions About The Mars Rover
A NASA research scientist answers questions from kids about the Perseverance Mars rover, like how its samples will get back to Earth.
Nighttime Streetlights Are Stressing Out Urban Insects
New findings suggest that streetlights are contributing to the decline of insect populations.
The Endemic End To The Pandemic
Will the COVID-19 pandemic eventually shift to an endemic stage?
Charismatic Creature Carnival: Who Rules The Night?
Two fuzzy creatures of the night, the opossum and the aye-aye, battle it out during the Charismatic Creature Carnival.
