 11/05/2021

The Science Friday Theme Song That Got Lost In The Mail

5:18 minutes

a manilla package that says "to mr. ira flatow, since friday, 1 center street, 27th floor, new york, ny 10007, from meadowlane enterprises inc., 15201 burbank blvd. suite b, van nuys, california 91411
What could be in this mysterious package? Credit: Ira Flatow

Back in 1998, comedian and author Steve Allen, first host of The Tonight Show, joined Ira on Science Friday to talk about the importance of critical thinking. Allen had written a book called Dumbth, calling for improvements in the public’s logical reasoning abilities. Ira was a longtime fan of Allen’s, and eagerly invited him to discuss the book.   

During the interview, Allen also took to the studio piano to play his signature song, “This Could Be The Start of Something Big.” As the comedian was leaving, Ira jokingly remarked that Science Friday could use a theme song of its own. 

Several years later, while cleaning the cluttered SciFri office, staff uncovered an unopened box of mail—including an envelope from Hollywood containing a single cassette tape, marked “Theme Song For Science Friday—Steve Allen.”

a black tape cassette that says "science friday theme song by steve allen"
The long lost tape. Credit: Ira Flatow

 As part of Science Friday’s 30th anniversary celebrations, Ira and SciFri director Charles Bergquist recount the story of the tape, and finally premiere the song, written and performed by the late Steve Allen.

