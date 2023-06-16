The Best Summer Books, According To Two Science Writers

Summer is one of the best times to crack open a book and read the hours away, according to Jaime Green and Annalee Newitz. The two science writers are voracious readers, and they’ve compiled a list of their summer reading recommendations for Science Friday listeners. Green and Newitz join Ira from New Britain, Connecticut and San Francisco, California respectively, to discuss their favorite nonfiction and fiction books for the summer, and take questions from listeners.

Disclaimer: When you purchase products through the Bookshop.org links on this page, Science Friday may earn a small commission which helps support our journalism.

Annalee Newitz ‘s Picks:

Author of The Terraformers

The Possibility of Life: Science Imagination, and Our Quest for Kinship in the Cosmos

by Jaime Green

Get The Book

“In The Possibility of Life, Jaime Green traces the history of our understanding, from the days of Galileo and Copernicus to our contemporary quest for exoplanets … [it] explores our evolving conception of the cosmos to ask an even deeper question: What does it mean to be human?”

The Patriarchs: The Origins of Inequality

by Angela Saini

Get The Book

“In this bold and radical book, Angela Saini explores the roots of what we call patriarchy, uncovering a complex history of how it first became embedded in societies and spread across the globe from prehistory into the present. She travels to the world’s earliest known human settlements, analyzes the latest research findings in science and archaeology, and traces cultural and political histories from the Americas to Asia.”

How Far the Light Reaches: A Life in Ten Sea Creatures

by Sabrina Imbler

Get The Book

“A queer, mixed race writer working in a largely white, male field, Sabrina Imbler has always been drawn to the mystery of life in the sea, and particularly to creatures living in hostile or remote environments … Exploring themes of adaptation, survival, sexuality, and care, and weaving the wonders of marine biology with stories of their own family, relationships, and coming of age, How Far the Light Reaches is a shimmering, otherworldly debut that attunes us to new visions of our world and its miracles.”

Get The Book

“Malcolm Harris examines how and why Northern California evolved in the particular, consequential way it did, tracing the ideologies, technologies, and policies that have been engineered there over the course of 150 years of Anglo settler colonialism, from IQ tests to the ‘tragedy of the commons,’ racial genetics, and ‘broken windows’ theory … [It] is an urgent and visionary history of the way we live now, one that ends with a clear-eyed, radical proposition for how we might begin to change course.”

The Bruising of Qilwa

by Naseem Jamnia

Get The Book

“In this intricate debut fantasy introducing a queernormative Persian-inspired world, a nonbinary refugee practitioner of blood magic discovers a strange disease that causes political rifts in their new homeland. Persian-American author Naseem Jamnia has crafted a gripping narrative with a moving, nuanced exploration of immigration, gender, healing, and family.”

Donate To Science Friday Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday. Donate

Jaime Green’s Picks:

Author of The Possibility of Life: Science Imagination, and Our Quest for Kinship in the Cosmos

The Cat’s Meow: How Cats Evolved from the Savanna to Your Sofa

by Jonathan Losos

Get The Book

“Jonathan Losos, writing as both a scientist and a cat lover, explores how researchers today are unraveling the secrets of the cat, past and present, using all the tools of modern technology, from GPS tracking and genomics to forensic archaeology. In addition to solving the mysteries of your cat’s past, it gives us a cat’s-eye view of today’s habitats, including meeting wild cousins around the world whose habits your sweet house cat sometimes eerily parallels.”

Time’s Mouth

by Edan Lepucki

Get The Book

“Ursa possesses a very special gift. She can travel through memory and revisit her past. After she flees her hometown for the counterculture glory of 1950’s California, the intoxicating potential of her unique ability eventually draws a group of women into her orbit … From the forests of Santa Cruz, to the 1980s glam of Melrose Avenue to a solitary mansion among the oil derricks off La Cienega Boulevard, Time’s Mouth is a poignant and evocative excavation of the bonds that bind families together.”

Fat Talk: Parenting in the Age of Diet Culture

by Virginia Sole-Smith

Get The Book

“In this illuminating narrative, journalist Virginia Sole-Smith exposes the daily onslaught of fatphobia and body shaming that kids face from school, sports, doctors, diet culture, and parents themselves–and offers strategies for how families can change the conversation around weight, health, and self-worth.”

You or Someone You Love: Reflections from an Abortion Doula

by Hannah Matthews

Get The Book

“Hannah Matthews breathes depth and nuance into the oversimplified narratives surrounding abortion, presenting an accessible guide to the emotional and physical realities of providing and supporting abortion care for our own communities. Featuring stories of real abortion experiences, including Matthews’s own, You or Someone You Love offers a glimpse into the stunningly diverse landscape of abortion care across gender, race, and class lines, while illustrating how we can better support and protect the people who seek abortion in a country that increasingly promotes secrecy and shame.”

Butts: A Backstory

by Heather Radke

Get The Book

“Whether we love them or hate them, think they’re sexy, think they’re strange, consider them too big, too small, or anywhere in between, humans have a complicated relationship with butts … A woman’s butt, in particular, is forever being assessed, criticized, and objectified, from anxious self-examinations trying on jeans in department store dressing rooms to enduring crass remarks while walking down a street or high school hallways. But why? In Butts: A Backstory, Heather Radke is determined to find out.”