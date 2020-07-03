The Best Summer Science Books Of 2020



The pandemic has nixed many summer vacation plans, but our summer science book list will help you still escape. While staying socially distant, you can take a trip to the great outdoors to unlock the mysteries of bird behaviors. Or instead of trekking to a museum, you can learn about the little-known history of lightbulbs, clocks, and other inventions.

Our guests Stephanie Sendaula and Sarah Olson Michel talk with Ira about their favorite science book picks for summer reading.

Ira Flatow’s Picks:

This checks all the boxes for an enjoyable page turner I’ve really enjoyed. Take the physician who tried to save Alexander Hamilton after his fateful duel, put him in NYC where he would create America’s first botanical garden—smack dab where Rockefeller Center is now—and add his founding of Bellevue Hospital and the New York Historical Society. What more could you ask for in a life story? A tale full of “I didn’t know that,” and “no kidding!” moments.

Sarah Olson Michel ‘s Picks:

Science writer, book reviewer, and undergraduate student in biology at Oregon State University

Superior is the book about race that should be on everyone’s reading lists right now. Science journalist Angela Saini does an expert job investigating and debunking the pseudoscience of race. When I read this book, it changed my entire outlook on human history and the concept of race. It’s a great historical examination of the role race has played in white people’s seemingly never-ending quest for supremacy, and every scientist should take the time to understand the unethical studies Saini explores. If you’re looking for something at the intersection of science and our world’s current conversation about race, Superior hits the mark as both a good and necessary read. (Read my review at readmorescience.com)

The Alchemy of Us is a brilliant historical examination of inventions that have changed society, and was recently recommended by Ed Yong. Materials scientist Ainissa Ramirez does a truly tremendous job drawing connections between historical events and the materials that made them possible. Her storytelling is superb—this is the book you can easily lose yourself in, especially if you mostly read fiction and want to try nonfiction, but are worried about being bored. Ramirez language is active and accessible. But her book is timely, paying special attention to the ways in which race and privilege and sex have played roles in the invention of certain materials or objects and their uses and influence. We need more voices of Black science communicators like Ramirez to fill our bookshelves, and she is certain to inspire more.

Skeleton Keys is the beach read for the science curious. An immersive and brief book by paleontologist Riley Black, who published under the pseudonym Brian Switek, this book will change the way you see your bones. Black has found the perfect balance between lighthearted and thoughtful, and their enthusiasm to reveal the wonders of bones, too often hidden by skin and muscle and fur and scales, is tangible between the pages. It’s the kind of easy reading and fascinating science you enjoy from the first page to the last. Black also recently came out as transgender and nonbinary, and as a nonbinary person myself it’s wonderful to see queer representation in a field so dominated by cishet white men.

Stephanie Sendaula’s Picks:

Associate editor for Library Journal Reviews

Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family by Robert Kolker

Kolker looks into the mysterious roots of a misunderstood condition, and explains the lived experiences of the Galvin family and their role in scientific discovery as six of the 12 Galvin children were ultimately diagnosed with schizophrenia. This moving story is both scientific intrigue and family biography at its best.

The Book of Eels: Our Enduring Fascination with the Most Mysterious Creature in the Natural World by Patrik Svensson

In this combination of natural history and memoir, Svensson traces our understanding of the secretive and solitary eel. He moves from his own stories of eel fishing with his father to stories of eel fishermen in Sweden and Japan, and how their lives have been impacted by their declining population.

Ackerman brings scientific research alive with personal observations of colorful and fascinating birds, from the kea parrot to the raven to the brush turkey, among others. By showing how each species communicates, plays, parents, works, and thinks, she reminds us that there is no one way to be a bird.

Audience Picks

A selection of book recommendations sent to us via the SciFri Voxpop app.

Consciousness and the Social Brain by Michael Graziano

My name is Jeff and I’m in Northern California. I’m reading Consciousness and the Social Brain by Michael Graziano. It’s a book that tries to make the connection between the way we reason about others and how they think, maybe in exactly the same process about how we reason about ourselves. This interests me because I’m autistic and I developed a sense of self late in life. So I’m interested in the mechanisms involved in the brain that make that possible.

I’m reading National Geographic, single edition, on emotions. It’s really great. It’s an easy read for any level, I think, of science knowledge. But it really puts things in perspective and gives you a lot to think about when you just need to go out and chill, which is one thing it recommends. (Via Penny from Arkansas)

Ocean Outbreak: Confronting the Rising Tide of Marine Disease by Drew Harvell

A really great book that I just finished reading is Ocean Outbreak by Drew Harvell, who is a professor of marine ecology at Cornell. And this book examines marine epidemics that have potential to cause a mass die-off of wildlife from the top and bottom of the food chain. And it looks at different infectious disease outbreaks in the marine environments. (Via Kyla from Seattle)

Pleased to Meet Me: Genes, Germs, and the Curious Forces That Make Us Who We Are by Bill Sullivan (via Jim from Solano, CA)