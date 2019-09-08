How ‘Moss Piglets’ Invaded The Moon

Perhaps you’ve heard the news—there is now life on the moon! It just so happens to be the result of an accident. Back in April, the Israeli aerospace company Space IL was set to land the first private spacecraft on the moon. But minutes before touchdown, the lunar lander crashed, spilling its payload onto the moon’s surface, which included thousands of tardigrades. These nearly indestructible organisms can survive in very low pressure and low temperature environments, like those in space.

Science journalist Eleanor Cummins joins Ira to discuss the lunar moss piglet invasion. Plus, one man’s tweet about feral hogs has gone viral, but are they a real problem? They talk about how feral hogs are a growing and costly concern throughout the southern U.S.

