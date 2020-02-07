 02/07/2020

How Tech Can Make Us More—And Less—Empathetic

29:13 minutes

A transfeminine non-binary person and transmasculine gender-nonconforming person looking at a phone with upset expressions
Credit: Zackary Drucker/Gender Spectrum Collection

Much of technology was built on the promise of connecting people across the world, fostering a sense of community. But as much as technology gives us, it also may be taking away one of the things that makes us most human—empathy. When we hunker down in front of screens and behind usernames we reduce our capacity to understand someone else’s perspective.  

Journalist Kaitlin Ugolick Phillips, author of the new book The Future of Feeling, joins Ira to talk about whether technology has doomed us to live in a society without empathy, or whether it can actually help fix the problem it creates. 

Plus, is it ever really possible to “walk in someone else’s shoes?” Courtney Cogburn, an associate professor of social work at Columbia University, is working to find that out. She joins Ira to talk about a VR experiment designed to help you feel what it’s like to live the life of someone else.

Read an excerpt from Phillips’ new book, The Future Of Feeling.

Further Reading

