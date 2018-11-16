You Are How You Read

As a graduate student, neuroscientist Maryanne Wolf loved the novel The Glass Bead Game by Hermann Hesse. Years later, she returned to the book she had loved so much, but soon discovered that she no longer appreciated the writing. The act of reading became too slow, the prose too dense. She described this realization as a moment of utter panic: Had she fallen out of love with Hesse?

More likely, it was her reading brain that had changed. These days, we experience most of what we read online, and that has made us excellent skimmers and multitaskers. But we’ve gotten worse at the kind of reading that requires critical thinking and analysis, referred to as “deep reading.”

As Wolf describes in her newest book, Reader, Come Home, we may be at risk of raising a generation of people who don’t have those skills simply because of our changing reading habits. She joins Ira to discuss how our reading brain has changed since moving into the digital world and what we can do to fall in love with reading again.