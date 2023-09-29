 09/29/2023

Where Technology Meets Ableism

17:22 minutes

A white woman sitting outside in the sun smiles while holding a prosthetic leg with a sandal on the foot
Dr. Ashley Shew. Credit: EHB Photography

With all the bad news on our feeds, a feel-good story can be a welcome reprieve. But what happens when that story comes in the form of coverage of disability technology? 

You might’ve seen the videos online of a person with a physical disability being fitted with an exoskeleton, essentially “wearing” a robot, to help them walk. Onlookers cheer in the background, dramatic music swells, and we get the sense we’re watching something inspirational and empowering—a victory of the human spirit. 

This might seem like a triumph of scientific innovation, but our guest asks us to look again at what’s actually going on in narratives like this one.

Dr. Ashley Shew, associate professor at Virginia Tech, studies the intersection of disability and technology and how our collective fixation on these fancy, supposedly transformative gadgets could be doing more harm than good. In her new book, she coins the term “technoableism” to get to the heart of the matter.Guest host and musician Dessa talks with Dr. Shew about her book Against Technoableism: Rethinking Who Needs Improvement, about what disability technology is, what the future should look like, and even how disability intersects with space travel and climate change.

Read an excerpt from Shew’s Against Technoableism.

Segment Guests

Ashley Shew

Dr. Ashley Shew is the author of Against Technoableism, and an associate professor at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Rasha Aridi

Rasha Aridi is a producer for Science Friday. She loves stories about weird critters, science adventures, and the intersection of science and history.

About Dessa

Dessa is a singer, rapper, writer, and professional speaker about art, science, and entrepreneurship. She’s also the host of Deeply Human, a podcast created by the BBC and American Public Media.

Explore More

Medicine Is Failing Disabled Patients. Meet The Doctors Pushing For Change

A series of studies reveals a majority of doctors don’t feel confident they can give disabled patients the same level of care as their non-disabled patients. Our guests...

Read More

A Blind Researcher Making A More Accessible World

Joshua Miele, a blind scientist, uses his own experience to design new and accessible technologies driven by the needs of disabled people.

Read More