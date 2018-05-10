That’s No Space Station, It’s A Moon (Maybe)

In the past few years, the field of exoplanet discovery has really taken off. Instruments like Kepler and the newer TESS have been racking up the planet count, with almost 4,000 exoplanets confirmed to date. But this week, astronomers writing in the journal Science Advances up the ante—describing the possible discovery not of an exoplanet, but of a Neptune-sized moon orbiting an exoplanet known as Kepler-1625b, some 8,000 light years away.

Alex Teachey, co-author of the paper and a graduate student in astronomy at Columbia University, joins Ira to talk about how the observations were performed, and the challenges of the hunt for exomoons.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated Kepler-1625b’s distance from Earth.

