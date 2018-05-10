 10/05/2018

That’s No Space Station, It’s A Moon (Maybe)

10:10 minutes

a large jupiter-like planet, with a smaller blue moon in the foreground
Artist’s impression of the exoplanet Kepler-1625b with its large hypothesized moon. The pair have a similar mass and radius ratio to the Earth-Moon system but scaled up by a factor of 11. Credit: Dan Durda

In the past few years, the field of exoplanet discovery has really taken off. Instruments like Kepler and the newer TESS have been racking up the planet count, with almost 4,000 exoplanets confirmed to date.  But this week, astronomers writing in the journal Science Advances up the ante—describing the possible discovery not of an exoplanet,  but of a Neptune-sized moon orbiting an exoplanet known as Kepler-1625b, some 8,000 light years away.  

Alex Teachey, co-author of the paper and a graduate student in astronomy at Columbia University, joins Ira to talk about how the observations were performed, and the challenges of the hunt for exomoons.

don't leave us in the dark! donate now (button)

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated Kepler-1625b’s distance from Earth.

Related Links

Segment Guests

Alex Teachey

Alex Teachey is an NSF Graduate Research Fellow in the Department of Astronomy at Columbia University in New York, New York.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

Explore More

The Interstellar Tourist’s Guide to Exoplanets

Exoplanet hunter Sara Seager explains how biosignature gases could help identify life on exoplanets, and The Takeaway's John Hockenberry takes Ira on a futuristic tour of exoplanet vacation...

Read More

Capturing A Rare Kind Of Cloud

Noctilucent clouds weren’t spotted until 1885. Now, NASA's PMC Turbo mission has captured their image.

Read More