 12/24/2021

The Resurrection Of The American Chestnut

Chestnuts
Chestnuts. Credit: Shutterstock

At the turn of the 20th century, the American chestnut towered over other trees in forests along the eastern seaboard. These giants could grow up to 100 feet high and 13 feet wide. According to legend, a squirrel could scamper from New England to Georgia on the canopies of American chestnuts, never touching the ground.

Then the trees began to disappear, succumbing to a mysterious fungus. The fungus first appeared in New York City in 1904—and it spread quickly. By the 1950s, the fungus had wiped out billions of trees, effectively driving the American chestnut into extinction.

Now, some people are trying to resurrect the American chestnut—and soon. But not everyone thinks that’s a good idea. Reporter Shahla Farzan and “Science Diction” host and producer Johanna Mayer bring us the story of the death and life of the American chestnut.

Segment Guests

Johanna Mayer

Johanna Mayer is a podcast producer and hosts Science Diction from Science Friday. When she’s not working, she’s probably baking a fruit pie. Cherry’s her specialty, but she whips up a mean rhubarb streusel as well.

Shahla Farzan

Shahla Farzan is a reporter at St. Louis Public Radio.

Sara Fitzsimmons

Sara Fitzsimmons is the Director of Restoration, North Central Regional Science Coordinator, and Regional Science Coordinator Supervisor at the American Chestnut Foundation in State College, Pennsylvania.

Susan Freinkel

Susan Freinkel is the author of American Chestnut: The Life, Death, and Rebirth of a Perfect Tree. She’s based in San Francisco, California.

Bart Chezar

Bart Chezar is a chestnut enthusiast and volunteer with the Prospect Park Alliance in Brooklyn, New York.

About Johanna Mayer

About Elah Feder

Elah Feder is a senior producer for podcasts at Science Friday. She produces the Science Diction podcast, and co-hosted and produced the Undiscovered podcast.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

