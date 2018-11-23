 11/23/2018

The Ancient Climate Clues In Caves

12:27 minutes

interior of cave with man in orange safety gear scaling down an ice wall
Scaling an ice wall in Scarisoara Ice Cave, Romania. Credit: Bogdan P. Onac

Sea level rise and fall over hundreds of thousands of years. Ancient vegetation. The diets of early human ancestors and the temperatures they lived in. Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and how it changed over time. All of these are data sought by paleoclimatologists, who study the prevailing climate during times past. And the clues of this data are buried in the rock formations of caves around the world.

Paleoclimatologist and cave researcher Bogdan Onac of the University of South Florida travels from New Mexico to Romania to Spain to find the stories hidden in millenia-old cave ice, bat guano, and rock formations. He joins Ira to tell tales from the trail.

a man in an orange safety jumpsuit with a helmet that has a light putting a T-shaped metal device into knee-high hill in front of him
Dr. Feri Forray drills a core into a bat guano pile, at Topolnita Cave in Romania. Credit: Bogdan P. Onac
woman in hard hat touching a mushroom-shaped rock about twice her size
Oana Dumitru stands next to a very large and old carbonate encrustation in Arta Cave, Mallorca. Credit: Bogdan P. Onac
two people with safety gear in a cave standing at the edge of ice lake
Scientists observe an ice deposit in lava tube. Credit: Bogdan P. Onac
underwater shot of two divers with flashlights surrounded by different rock formations
Divers in the Galeria de les Delícies in Coves del Drac. Credit: Miquel À. Perelló.
underwater photo of man holding up his fist against against cylindrical stalactite
Calcium carbonate deposits. They mark changing sea levels over time. Credit: Bogdan P. Onac

Segment Guests

Bogdan Onac

Bogdan Onac is a professor in the School of Geosciences at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida.

More From Guest

