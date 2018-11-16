Beneath The Ice, A Massive Crater

Researchers using specialized ice-penetrating radar have located a massive impact crater buried under a half-mile thick Greenland ice sheet. The crater is 31 kilometers wide, making it one of the 25 largest craters known on Earth.

The scientists believe the crater is the result of a collision with an iron meteorite at least one kilometer across—an impact capable of melting rock, as well as a significant part of the ice sheet, potentially causing sea level rise and climate disturbances across the globe. The date of the impact is unknown, however—it could have been as recent as 12,000 years ago, or as old as three million years.

[Just when you thought you’ve seen every kind of cloud in the sky, researchers capture electric blue ones.]

Annalee Newitz joins Ira to talk about the discovery, and other stories from the week in science, including news about the thought processes of orangutans, violence in the Neanderthal world, and a look ahead to the landing of the Mars InSight mission later this month.