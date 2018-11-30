The Asymmetrical Self
9:37 minutes
In nature, true symmetry is rare. The Earth is slightly squashed, some birds’ beaks tilt to the right, and even the two wings of a butterfly will be slightly different.
Inside the human body, the story is more twisted. Our hearts are on one side, our lungs are different sizes, our organs are strange, lopsided shapes, and even our cells aren’t spherical or uniformly organized.
But how does an embryo develop from a uniform ball of cells into an asymmetrical organism? New research published in Science points to one possible mechanism: a protein that can cause the cells of fruit flies to tilt and their tissues to twist. Michael Ostap, a professor of physiology at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, explains how this simple process could lead to the kinds of asymmetry that our body plans depend on—and why it matters.
Michael Ostap is a Professor of Physiology in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.