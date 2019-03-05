The Business Of Predicting Climate Change
22:28 minutes
No one is sure what that future will look like under climate change and increased temperatures. Scientists have predicted severe storms, higher sea levels and more flooding, and they build all sorts of models to predict the likelihood of these type of events. But it’s not just scientists who are interested in these models.
Telecomm giant AT&T teamed up with scientists at Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois to build a climate map of the Southeastern part of the country, overlaid with a map of AT&T’s infrastructure. Climate scientist Rao Kothamarthi from Argonne Labs discusses the process of creating hyperlocal climate change models, and Shannon Carroll, director of environmental sustainability at At&T, talks about how the company can use that information for making decisions on how to protect their infrastructure.
Rao Kotamarthi is Chief Scientist in the Environmental Science Division at Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont, Illinois.
Shannon Carroll is Director of Environmental Sustainability for AT&T, based in Dallas, Texas.
