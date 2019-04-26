This story is part of Degrees Of Change, a series that explores the problem of climate change and how we as a planet are adapting to it. Tell us how you or your community are responding to climate change here and help us make our climate change coverage more relevant by completing this short survey.

Climate change is predicted to have a major effect on water systems. This year, there were record downpours in the American Midwest that washed out levees and caused catastrophic flooding. Meanwhile, California is recovering from a seven year-long drought that led to water shortages across the state.

Cities are starting to rethink their water futures and how they can make their communities more resilient. Engineers and architects are looking to nature for inspiration by replacing dams and pipes with green roofs and other green infrastructure. City planners are designing parks based on how the natural ecology of the landscape handled the water. Instead of trying to hold back the floods, they’re welcoming the water and finding ways to turn it into fresh, useable water. Here are two examples of how cities around the world are adapting to their climate change future.

How are you and your community turning flood waters to freshwater? Let us know in the comments below.

The ‘Sponge Cities’ Of China

In China, more people are leaving the countryside and moving into big cities. Shenzhen in the south has gone from a city of 50,000 people to over 13 million in just three decades. This rapid urbanization has led to more construction, more concrete, and entire landscapes that have been paved over. Mix that with stronger storms driven to climate change, and the stage is set for future water disasters.

To combat this, the Chinese government started the “Sponge Cities” program in 2014, which calls for cities to soak up and reuse 70% of their rainwater.

Journalist Erica Gies and Chris Zevenbergen, flood risk management expert, talks about the pedestrian bridges, green roofs and terraced urban landscapes that architects and engineers are designing to build resiliency and what needs to be done to expand these ideas to the rest of the country.

The ‘Pocket Prairies’ Of Houston

In 2017, Hurricane Harvey hit some areas of Houston with nearly four feet of rain, causing widespread flooding throughout the city. As the city rebuilds, “pocket prairies” are among the tools being used to manage future flooding. These patches of native prairie grass can be planted anywhere—in front yards, traffic medians, parking lots, vacant lots, and between city buildings—and high quality prairie habitat can hold up to nine inches of rainwater during a storm, reducing the likelihood of catastrophic floods.

“At a neighborhood level, they can manage the ‘flash’ part of ‘flash floods,’” says Laura Huffman, Texas regional director of The Nature Conservancy. Plus, pocket prairies provide additional benefits, she says. As rainwater seeps into soil, it pre-treats chemicals in the rain, helping to keep them out of the water supply. In this conversation, Gies and Huffman explain the benefits of pocket prairies and other green infrastructure.

Something You Can Do! Ready to ditch your lawn? You can plant your own pocket prairie in your front or back yard. It’ll help reduce water runoff during storms, and provide pre-treatment for rainwater before it reenters the water supply. Track down seeds or seedlings of native plants for your area—whether that’s prairie grasses and wildflowers in Texas, or sage scrub in California—and bring a patch of nature back to your yard. Or if you’re not ready to pull up the grass, simply mow the lawn less often. That alone will improve water retention—and your lawnmower won’t belch out as much air pollution.

Further Reading