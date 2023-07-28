 07/28/2023

What Is Your Cat’s Meow Trying To Tell You?

12:03 minutes

Angry cat on red bed hissing and showing teeth
Cats have facial expressions, but humans aren’t always the best at understanding them. Credit: Shutterstock

Cats have formed bonds with humans for thousands of years. But what exactly is going on in our furry friends’ brains? What are they trying to tell us with their meows? And why did humans start keeping cats as pets anyway? 

To help answer those questions and more, John Dankosky talks with Jonathan Losos, professor of biology at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, and author of the new book, The Cat’s Meow: How Cats Evolved from the Savanna to Your Sofa.

Can’t get enough cat science? Read an excerpt of the book.

Segment Guests

Jonathan Losos

Jonathan Losos is author of The Cat’s Meow: How Cats Evolved from the Savanna to Your Sofa, and a professor of Biology at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Shoshannah Buxbaum

Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.

About John Dankosky

John Dankosky works with the radio team to create our weekly show, and is helping to build our State of Science Reporting Network. He’s also been a long-time guest host on Science Friday. He and his wife have four cats, thousands of bees, and a yoga studio in the sleepy Northwest hills of Connecticut. 

Explore More

Why Do Cats Purr? An Investigation Into A Purr-fect Mystery

One of the most wonderful sounds in the world is also one of the most mysterious. Here's what scientists do and don't know.

Read More

The Paradox Of The Modern Cat

If your house cat were the size of a lion, would it try to eat you? Author Jonathan B. Losos explores just how domesticated cats really are.

Read More