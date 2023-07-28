What Is Your Cat’s Meow Trying To Tell You?
12:03 minutes
12:03 minutes
Cats have formed bonds with humans for thousands of years. But what exactly is going on in our furry friends’ brains? What are they trying to tell us with their meows? And why did humans start keeping cats as pets anyway?
To help answer those questions and more, John Dankosky talks with Jonathan Losos, professor of biology at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, and author of the new book, The Cat’s Meow: How Cats Evolved from the Savanna to Your Sofa.
Can’t get enough cat science? Read an excerpt of the book.
Jonathan Losos is author of The Cat’s Meow: How Cats Evolved from the Savanna to Your Sofa, and a professor of Biology at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.
Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.
John Dankosky works with the radio team to create our weekly show, and is helping to build our State of Science Reporting Network. He’s also been a long-time guest host on Science Friday. He and his wife have four cats, thousands of bees, and a yoga studio in the sleepy Northwest hills of Connecticut.