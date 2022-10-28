 10/28/2022

Why Do Cats Purr? An Investigation Into A Purr-fect Mystery

12:17 minutes

woman wearing a mask, headphones, and a black shirt that says science friday holds up a microphone to a black and white cat
SciFri Community Manager Kyle Marian Viterbo coaxes her latest interview subject, a cat who resides at Meow Parlor in New York City, to purr.

Science Friday recently received a voicemail from a listener named Violet from Maui, Hawai’i, who wanted to know: Why do cats purr? 

We wanted to see what other cat lovers knew about cat purring. So we sent our talented SciFri colleagues Diana Montano and Kyle Marian Viterbo to the Meow Parlor, a cat cafe in New York City to find out. 

Guest host Katherine Wu, who recently wrote about why cats purr for The Atlantic, also talks with Robert Eklund, professor of language, culture, and phonetics at Linköping University in Linköping, Sweden. He explains what we do and don’t know about how and why cats purr. 

a brown tabby cat sitting on a bed looks at
Miguel, the cat of SciFri producer Kathleen Davis, purrs while eyeing the microphone’s “dead cat” wind-screen with suspicion.

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Robert Eklund

Dr. Robert Eklund is a professor of Language, Culture and Phonetics at Linköping University in Linköping, Sweden.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Shoshannah Buxbaum

Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.

About Diana Montano

Diana Montano is the Experiences Manager at Science Friday, where she creates live events and partnerships to delight and engage audiences in the world of science.

About Kyle Marian Viterbo

Kyle Marian Viterbo is a community manager at Science Friday. She loves sharing hilarious stories about human evolution, hidden museum collections, and the many ways Indiana Jones is a terrible archaeologist.

About Katherine J. Wu

Katherine Wu is a staff writer at The Atlantic based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Explore More

Got Your Cat Tongue?

Think you know everything about your cat? Take a closer look at their tongues.

Watch Video

Now Playing: The (Real) Secret Life Of Pets

Researchers are using “catcams” to study the real secret lives of your feline friends.

Read More