The Cold Case Of The Triassic Phytosaurs
12:31 minutes
Mass extinctions are a window into past climate disasters. They give a glimpse of the chemical and atmospheric ingredients that spell out doom for the Earth’s biodiversity. Scientists have identified five big mass extinctions that have happened in the past. The end Triassic mass extinction—number four on the list—happened around 200 million years ago, when three-quarters of the Earth’s species went extinct. But the exact play-by-play is still a mystery.
Paleontologist Randy Irmis at the Natural History Museum of Utah and his team are searching for phytosaur fossils—crocodile-like creatures that lived during the Triassic period. His teams wants to know why phytosaurs went extinct, but how dinosaurs survived and then thrived. Science Friday producer Katie Hiler and digital producer Lauren Young followed Irmis into the field, and tell us how they’re trying to piece together this climate puzzle.
Experience the trip for yourself, learn about the Big Five mass extinctions, and see what phytosaurs looked like in this piece at Methods, From Science Friday.
View a few scenes from the field below.
Have trouble remembering the “Big Five” mass extinctions? Don’t worry, we don’t blame you—Ordovician, Devonian, Permian, Triassic, and Cretaceous are a mouthful. We asked the members of the Science Friday STEM Educator Lounge to come up with some mnemonic devices to help you remember them. Here are some of our favorites.
Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.
Lauren J. Young is Science Friday’s digital producer. When she’s not shelving books as a library assistant, she’s adding to her impressive Pez dispenser collection.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.