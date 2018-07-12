The Cold Case Of The Triassic Phytosaurs



Mass extinctions are a window into past climate disasters. They give a glimpse of the chemical and atmospheric ingredients that spell out doom for the Earth’s biodiversity. Scientists have identified five big mass extinctions that have happened in the past. The end Triassic mass extinction—number four on the list—happened around 200 million years ago, when three-quarters of the Earth’s species went extinct. But the exact play-by-play is still a mystery.

Paleontologist Randy Irmis at the Natural History Museum of Utah and his team are searching for phytosaur fossils—crocodile-like creatures that lived during the Triassic period. His teams wants to know why phytosaurs went extinct, but how dinosaurs survived and then thrived. Science Friday producer Katie Hiler and digital producer Lauren Young followed Irmis into the field, and tell us how they’re trying to piece together this climate puzzle.

