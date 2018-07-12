 12/07/2018

The Cold Case Of The Triassic Phytosaurs

12:31 minutes

triassic reptiles lounge around a river in a savannah-like wetland
Indian Creek Basin, as it might have appeared in the Triassic. Illustration by Franz Anthony


Mass extinctions are a window into past climate disasters. They give a glimpse of the chemical and atmospheric ingredients that spell out doom for the Earth’s biodiversity. Scientists have identified five big mass extinctions that have happened in the past. The end Triassic mass extinction—number four on the list—happened around 200 million years ago, when three-quarters of the Earth’s species went extinct. But the exact play-by-play is still a mystery.

Paleontologist Randy Irmis at the Natural History Museum of Utah and his team are searching for phytosaur fossils—crocodile-like creatures that lived during the Triassic period. His teams wants to know why phytosaurs went extinct, but how dinosaurs survived and then thrived. Science Friday producer Katie Hiler and digital producer Lauren Young followed Irmis into the field, and tell us how they’re trying to piece together this climate puzzle.

Experience the trip for yourself, learn about the Big Five mass extinctions, and see what phytosaurs looked like in this piece at Methods, From Science Friday.

View a few scenes from the field below.

reporter katie hiler interviewing a male paleontologist on the side of a canyon
Katie interviews one of the paleontologists, Andrew Milner out in the field of Indian Creek. Credit: Lauren J. Young
a woman crouches down next to a cliff in the desert taking a photo of a man rock sawing
Digital producer Lauren Young snaps photos of Milner as he rock saws out in the field. Credit: Lauren J. Young

 

a female paleontologist uses a magnifying glass to look at a sample at a campsite in the desert
Carolyn Levitt-Bussian examines a fossil. Credit: Lauren J. Young

Remembering the “Big Five”

Have trouble remembering the “Big Five” mass extinctions? Don’t worry, we don’t blame you—Ordovician, Devonian, Permian, Triassic, and Cretaceous are a mouthful. We asked the members of the Science Friday STEM Educator Lounge to come up with some mnemonic devices to help you remember them. Here are some of our favorites.

  • Old Dead Parts Tell Chronicles (from Michael John)
  • Our Dynamic Planet Threatens Creatures (from Cristina Veresan)
  • Octopus Demons Take People’s Corpses (from Amy Cataldo)

Segment Guests

Katie Hiler

Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

More From Guest
Lauren J. Young

Lauren J. Young is Science Friday’s digital producer. When she’s not shelving books as a library assistant, she’s adding to her impressive Pez dispenser collection.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers

About Katie Hiler

Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

Explore More

What’s Next For Utah’s Bony Treasures?

Months after the national monuments at Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante were slashed, paleontologists are among those still in limbo.

Read More

Utah Is A Gold Mine For Fossils

We find out what it’s like to step into a paleontologist’s boots and discover some dino gold.

Read More